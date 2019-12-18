CMSgt. Andrew William Johnson, USAF (Ret.)
April 5, 1933 - December 16, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Andrew Johnson, 86, a decorated war hero who put his life at risk for over 50 years in order to protect and serve his country, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Born in New York, New York, Andrew grew up in the borough of Manhattan. He was the son of the late Howard A. Johnson and Lucy Johnson. Andrew enlisted in the United States Air Force and bravely served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War where he received the Bronze Star Medal for Valor. Andrew retired from the United States Air Force with over 30 years of service. Following his military career, he served another 20 years as a Law Enforcement Agent for the United States Customs Service. Andrew made Hawaii his permanent home after retirement; he lived there for over 37 years. An active man, he enjoyed half marathons and was an expert marksman. Andrew also loved basketball and football and he was a huge fan of both the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.
In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by wife of 65 years, Florence M. Johnson.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Andrew W. Johnson, Jr. (Maria), Joni A, Kolakowski (Stanley), and Brett F. Johnson; his brother, Edward Johnson (Peggy); grandchildren, Aundrea M. Day (Anthoney); Ian A. Johnson (Lauren); great grandchildren; Lourdes, Rhett, and Rowan Day.
A rosary will be said at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, with visitation following until 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Mr. Johnson will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2019