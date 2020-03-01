Andy Jackson Ellard
January 28, 1961 - February 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Andy Jackson Ellard, 59, of Macon, Georgia passed away on February 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Chuck Duggan officiating. Visitation will follow in the chapel immediately following the service.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com for complete details and to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Andy Jackson Ellard
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020