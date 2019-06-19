Angela Denise Butts-Houser
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Angela Denise Butts-Houser will be held 11 AM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Lundy Chapel Baptist Church. Pastor Anthony Q. Corbett will Officiate and Pastor Andre Loyd will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Ms. Butts-Houser, 56, passed away Friday June 7, 2019.
The family may be contacted at 710 South Forest Lake Dr.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 19, 2019