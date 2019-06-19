Angela Denise Butts-Houser

Guest Book
  • "May the Lord God comfort you all with His Peace that Passes..."
    - Pat Combs
  • "to the bereaved family & friends- my deepest sympathy for..."
  • "Ann I love u &miss u !!! But i know your resting now No..."
    - Linda Butts
  •  
    - Gerrick Lango
  • "My condolences to the family. Such a lovely person. "
    - Patricia Taylor
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lundy Chapel Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Angela Denise Butts-Houser
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Angela Denise Butts-Houser will be held 11 AM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Lundy Chapel Baptist Church. Pastor Anthony Q. Corbett will Officiate and Pastor Andre Loyd will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Ms. Butts-Houser, 56, passed away Friday June 7, 2019.
The family may be contacted at 710 South Forest Lake Dr.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Angela Denise Butts-Houser
Published in The Telegraph on June 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.