Mrs. Angela Hollingshed Moore
November 25, 1959 - September 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Mrs. Angela Hollingshed Moore transitioned September 12, 2019. Memorial Service to be held at Victory Deliverance Church, 834 Hightower Rd., Macon, Georgia on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 1:00 PM.
Angela is survived by her husband Houston Moore, Locust, GA; children: Shondra (Arcelius, Jr.) Glover, Atlanta, GA; Nakia (Roland) Stroud, Jewan (Tabitha) Hollingshed, Macon, GA; Dion (Shakeila) Moore, Shenae (Antonio) Taylor, McDonough, GA; 4 sisters, 4 brothers, 9 grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Family contact: 3709 Greenbriar Ct. Macon, GA
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019