Angela Latrishia Kitchens Spencer
May 9, 1972 - July 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Angela Latrishia Spencer, 47, passed away July 13, 2019. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Evergreen Cemetery. The Pastor Bruce Berkshire will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to read obituary in its entirety.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Angela Latrishia Kitchens Spencer
Published in The Telegraph from July 18 to July 19, 2019