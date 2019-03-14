Angela Lavetta James-Parker
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Lavetta James-Parker.
Gray, Georgia- Services Celebrating The Life of Mrs. Angela Lavetta James-Parker of Gray, Georgia will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mt. Salem Baptist Church, 157 Cleveland Street, Gray, Georgia. Service time is scheduled for 11:00 AM with the interment being private. Remains will be instate at 10:00 AM until the service hour. Angela was called home to be with Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Memories of Angela will forever live in the hearts of her devoted family: daughter, Usher Alexis James, spouse, Pernell Parker, parents, Lee Arthur and Usher F. James, siblings, Altry James, Sharon James, Lee James, Jr., nephews, Jonathan James, Keith James,aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins, other family and friends.
Peoples Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Angela Lavetta James-Parker
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019