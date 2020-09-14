1/1
Angela Odessa Sexton
1978 - 2020
MACON, GA- Angela Odessa Sexton, 42, of Horseshoe Circle, passed away Sunday September 6, 2020 at her residence.
Services were held Sunday September 13, 2020 at 5:00PM in Reece Funeral Home.
Ms. Sexton was born in Macon GA, the daughter of the late Jimmy Leon Sexton, Sr. She was preceded in death by her brother Porter Wayne Cannon and her grandparents Margaret Odessa Sexton and Clyde Brooks Sexton. Angela was a professional painter with Clyde Sexton and worked construction with Steve Reeves LLC.
Survivors include her husband Darrell Eugene Smith, Sr. Her children Deanna Jean Smith, Rebecca Lynn Smith, and Darrell Eugene "Bubba" Smith, Jr. Her Mother, Deborah Jean Hudson Sexton. Her Companion, Thomas Jay Davis and his children, Jaylynn Nicole Davis, and Wesley Jay Davis. Grandchildren Emma Lee Carter, Cassidy Lynn Williamson, Lillian Michelle Capp, Ronni Lynn Tedders, and Kehlani Nicole Freeman (due to arrive in December 2020). Her Siblings, Jimmy Leon Sexton, Jr., Matthew James Sexton, and Jeanie Evan Cannon.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 14, 2020.
