Angela Ray
11/06/1963 - 12/11,2019
MACON, GA- Angela Ray, age 56, passed away at home peacefully on December 11, 2019.
She was born in Macon, GA on November 6, 1963 to James Ray and Joyce Holton Ray. Ms. Ray was raised in Jones County and was a 1981 graduate of Jonesco Academy.
The family will receive friends at visitation on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Reece Funeral Home, and a Memorial service on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 6:00 PM at Real Life Church in Macon, GA .
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes, and view full obituary,.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2019