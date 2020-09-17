1/1
Angela Rozier Height
1962 - 2020
{ "" }
Angela Rozier Height
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Angela Rozier Height will be held 12 Noon Friday, September 18, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Height, 58, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.
Survivors includes her husband, Timothy Height; children, Latonza (Derrick) Johns and Timothy Height, Jr,; sister, Philicia (Jimmie) Irvin; brothers, Dana Rozier, Antonio L. Davis and Demarlo Rozier; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Angela Rozier Height


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jackie Bowman Hall
Family
