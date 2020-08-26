Angelia GibbsMacon, GA- Family (Private Only) Graveside Services for Angelia Gibbs will be held at 10 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Mrs. Gibbs, 66, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.Survivors includes her daughter, Adrienna Brown; three grandchildren, Andrae Brown, Austin Brown and Aden Braswell; one sister; one brother and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.