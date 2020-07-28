Angeline "Angie" McClure
December 26, 1945 - July 25, 2020
Byron, GA- Angeline McClure, 74, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Angeline was born in Macon, Georgia, on December 26, 1945, and was raised in Dry Branch, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Grady Kitchens, Sr. and Reba Alice Kitchens.
A graduate of Hollins College in Roanoke, Virginia, Angeline enjoyed teaching high school while in Virginia and later taught elementary school in Georgia. She went on to work in Human Resources at both Charter Medical and Southern Trust Insurance Company. Angeline also owned and operated Motivational Management Services and co-owned R & S Accounting in Warner Robins with her husband, Donald. In her free time she loved arts and crafts, and crocheting blankets for her family. Painting china was another hobby she enjoyed. Fort Valley Baptist was her church home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gregory A. Oliver; and her brother, Benjamin Grady Kitchens, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 45 years, Donald McClure of Byron; daughter, Leanna Linnenkohl (Bill) of Juliette; grandchildren, Whitney Ozment (Matt) of Greenville, South Carolina and Matthew Linnenkohl of Athens; great-grandchildren, Arah Jane Ozment, Grady Anne Ozment, and Emmaline Grace Ozment; brother, Ferrell Kitchens (Rainey) of Kathleen; sister-in-law, Margie McKenzie (Terry) of Gray; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held for her family only, with Reverend Danny Stubbs officiating. She will be laid to rest in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Angeline McClure to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
Foundation, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for Angeline "Angie" McClure