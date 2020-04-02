Angie C. Thigpen
September 16, 1944 - March 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Angie C. Thigpen, 75, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be held at Macon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Mrs. Thigpen was born in Butler, Georgia to the late Thomas Monroe and Cleone Theresa Childers Cox. She was a concierge at the senior living facility, Carlyle Place and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.
Mrs. Thigpen is survived by her children, Brad (Kim) DeFore of Lizella, Georgia, Susan DeFore of Macon, and Tom (Missy) Thigpen, II of Lizella; brother, Mike (Vickie) Cox of Macon, 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 niece; 1 nephew; and 1 great niece.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020