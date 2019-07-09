ANGIE HALE WRIGHT
PERRY, GA- Angela Hale Wright, 47, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019, after an extended illness. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Perry Memorial Gardens.
Angie was born in Americus and grew up in Perry. She worked as a waitress at various local restaurants. However, most people will remember her friendly service at Angelina's Italian Restaurant where she enjoyed working for 15 years. Angie was a simple, down-to-earth gal who will be missed by those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jennifer Hale; her father, Eddie Hale; her husband, Stephen Wright; and her brother, Scott Hale.
Survivors include her son, Austin Wright; her mother, Faye Hale; three nieces; one great-niece; several cousins; and her beloved companion of over 10 years, Wayne Rogers.
Published in The Telegraph on July 9, 2019