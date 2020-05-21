Anita A. Hudson
December 7, 1941 - May 19, 2020
Centerville, GA- Anita A. Hudson, 78, joined her beloved husband of 56 years, Bill Hudson, in Heaven, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Anita was born in Wilkinson County, Georgia, on December 7, 1941, to the late Andrew Jack and Benita Tompkins Beall. She was a 57-year resident of Centerville and worked as a customer service representative for Avis Car Rental. Anita loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Harvest Church where she enjoyed volunteering. Celebrating holidays with her family and decorating for them brought her joy. Anita truly adored her family and treasured the time she spent helping raise her grandchildren. She valued relationships greatly and wrote notes and sent cards to her family and friends when she couldn't get out; her friends became her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John T. Hudson; and her grandson, Andrew Seth Hudson.
Those left to cherish Anita's memory are her children, Angela "Angie" Hudson McDade of Byron, Stormie Cherie Chenoweth (Thomas) of Eastman, Andrew Jack Hudson of Centerville, and Penny J. Bradley of Waverly, Tennessee; grandchildren, Haylee Wilson Bassett, J. Cole Miller, Micah Thomas Miller, Zachary Z. Hudson, Nathan P. Campbell (Erika Young), Kirsten Mirina Hudson, Jennifer Marie Chenoweth; as well as four great-grandchildren.
With regards to services for Mrs. Hudson: social distancing measures will be in place as McCullough Funeral Home has a responsibility to our families, staff, and the community, to follow the executive orders in place on public gatherings. That said, a Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home, with Teri Nave officiating. Her family will receive friends following the service at the daughter's home. Anita will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens at a later date. Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Anita Hudson to Harvest Church, 3322 Highway 41 N., Byron, GA 31008.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.