Anita Gutnick Greenwald
May 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Anita Gutnick Greenwald, 73, of Macon, passed away following a car accident. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the chapel of Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street with Rabbi Aaron Sataloff officiating. Interment will be at William Wolff Cemetery in Macon (adjacent to Rose Hill Cemetery), and a catered reception will be held afterward at Temple Beth Israel.
Daughter of the late Dr. Morton Gutnick and the late Lenor Goldman Gutnick of Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, Anita graduated from Cheltenham High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from George Washington University and Master's Degree from Temple University, each in psychology. Anita focused her career on helping children with severe learning disorders while serving on the faculty of Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and while living in Georgia. She was active in many professional, educational, and charitable organizations throughout the years.
Anita is survived by her husband, Dr. Herbert S. Greenwald, Jr. of Macon; sons, Dr. Hal S. (Dr. Anna) Greenwald of Fairfax, Virginia, and Dr. Scott H. Greenwald of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Amy K. Greenwald and Lena C. Greenwald, both of Fairfax; brother, Richard S. (Suzie) Gutnick of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania; and sister, Joan G. Levine of Miami, Florida.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, Macon, GA 31210
View the online memorial for Anita Gutnick Greenwald
Published in The Telegraph from May 12 to May 13, 2019