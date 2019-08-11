Anita Jean Coker
July 29, 1947 - August 6, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Anita Jean Coker. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church located at 4388 Robinson Road, Macon, GA. 31204. Pastor Bryant W. Raines will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Garden Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 11, 2019