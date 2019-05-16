Anita McCray Hogan
11/17/1958 - 05/09/2019
Warner Robins, GA- Homegoing services will be held for Anita McCray Hogan on May 17, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, Fort Valley, GA. Anita was born in 1958 to Eugene Thomas and Evelyn Davis McCray – the youngest of six daughters. She died from complications of lung cancer on May 9, 2019. Anita married Richard Hogan and together they were proud parents to Richard, II, Timothy Jared, and Jonathan McCray and grandparents to Jalen, Jackson, and Jordan. Anita lived a life of teaching, giving, and service to her family, her community, and her church. Anita was recently retired as a LMSW with Kindred Hospice. In addition to her sons and grandsons, Her extended loving family includes a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In Lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Educational Scholarship Funds @ Trinity Baptist Church in the name of Anita McCray Hogan.
CJ Edwards Funeral Home
View the online memorial for Anita McCray Hogan
Published in The Telegraph on May 16, 2019