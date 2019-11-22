Anitta Joyce Purvis
April 15, 1937 - November 20, 2019
Lizella, GA- Anitta J. Purvis, of Lizella, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and wonderful Nanny.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 pm Sunday at Gateway Fellowship Church of God with interment to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jeremy Singleton will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 PM until 2 PM.
A native of Macon County, AL, Mrs. Purvis was born to the late Jim Frank Ray and Lula Mae Stillwell Varner. She was a member of Gateway Church of God. She worked at the Gail Ray Dress Shop and as a house cleaner. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Purvis was preceded in death by her husband, of 53 years, Owen J. Purvis; a sister, Betty V. Crittenden; a brother, Charles Ray; and her step-father, Jeff Varner.
She is survived by her children: Michael Owen Purvis (Gale), Anitta June Thompson and her fiancé Carl Yockman, and Peggy Ann Jackson (Chris); four grandchildren: Ryan Purvis (Christy), Kelly Jackson (Carolyn), Mik Lisenby (Taylor) and Hannah Guelzo (Jonah); three great-grandchildren: Avery Elizabeth Jackson, Avi Guelzo, and Owen Michael Lisenby; five brothers and sisters: Marcus Ray, Mary Shepard, Linda Clark, Josiphine Rupert, and Dorothy Johnson (Kenneth).
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019