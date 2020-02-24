Ann Buchanan Haugabook
December 30, 1938 - February 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Ann Buchanan Haugabook, 81, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday in Riverside Cemetery entering through the Main Gate. Rev. Creede Hinshaw will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service and asks that those who wish make donations to the , Central Georgia Chapter, 886 Mulberry Street, Macon 31201.
Mrs. Haugabook was born in Macon, Georgia the daughter of the late Henri Smith Buchanan and Joseph Douglas Buchanan. She was a homemaker and attended the University of Georgia where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Mrs. Haugabook was a member Mulberry Street United Methodist Church and the Suburban Garden Club.
Mrs. Haugabook is survived by her son, John R. Haugabook, IV (Sheri) of Macon; daughter, Love Haugabook Fulcher (Manley) of Gloucester, NC; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Clayton Buchanan of Fernandina Beach, FL; several nieces & nephews.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2020