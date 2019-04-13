Ann Casteel Tidwell
June 16, 1955 - April 11, 2019
Lizella, GA- Ann Casteel Tidwell, 63, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Chapel. Burial will be private in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jack Gregory officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. to service time at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 886 Mulberry St., Macon GA 31201 or to donor's favorite charity.
Ann was born in Macon, GA to the late Charlie and Delores Crumley Casteel, Sr. She was a member of Northway Baptist Church and the Jack Gregory Sunday School Class. Ann was the office manager for Mid GA Electrical Services, Inc. Ann's greatest joy in life was being a wife, momma, and grandma. Her family was her world. They were her life's calling, and she loved them well.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Tidwell of Lizella, son, Jason (Marti) Tidwell of Concord, NC, two granddaughters, Aniston Claire and Reese Caroline Tidwell, two brothers, Chuck Casteel of Lizella and Mike (Cindy) Casteel of Macon and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 13, 2019