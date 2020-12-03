1/1
Ann E. Griffin
1927 - 2020
Ann E. Griffin
February 14, 1927 - December 1, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Ann E. Griffin, 93, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Services will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday in the Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Burial will be private in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Paul Dziadul will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Georgia Sheriff's Boys Ranch, 5671 GA-122, Hahira, GA 31632. Masks and social distancing are required to be in attendance. Services may be viewed live by visiting https://m.facebook.com/SnowsMemorialChapelBass/
Mrs. Griffin was born in Adel, Georgia the daughter of the late Eva Roslyn Juhan Simmons and Henry Byrd Simmons. She was preceded in death by her husband, B.C. "Bunk" Griffin; her daughter, Judy McGraw; her siblings, Eugenia Barnes, Elizabeth Simmons and Alex Simmons. Mrs. Griffin was a homemaker and a former member of Lynmore United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school. She was a former Troop Leader of #156 Girl Scouts and also helped in organizing and training the Girl Scouts.
Mrs. Griffin is survived by her children, Mickey Griffin of Key Largo, FL, Bunky Griffin of Milledgeville, and Patsy Massey of Ft. Valley; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; brother, Randall Milton.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
12:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
