Ann E. Jasper
Macon, GA- Memorial services for Ann E. Jasper will be held 2 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Elder David Giddens will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mrs. Jasper, 63, passed away, Monday, November 18, 2019.
Survivors includes her son, Christopher Jasper; two sisters; three brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2019