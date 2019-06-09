Guest Book View Sign Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Visitation Following Services First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Garfield Adair

August 8, 1927 - June 7, 2019

Macon, GA- Ann Adair went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 7, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. John Kinser and Rev. Chip Miller officiating. The family will greet friends in "The Gathering Place" following the service.

Ann was born on August 4, 1927 in Macon to the late Howard and Sara Garfield. She married the love of her life John Adair in 1945 and they made their home in Macon. They served as a team both in their church and with the Gideons International throughout their marriage. This year marked 50 years of service for Ann in the Gideons Ladies Auxiliary, including a year as state president.

Ann loved her First Presbyterian Church family. She has continued to be an active member serving in the last years as a Bible study group leader and mentoring both younger and older women. One of the highlights of her life was working in the bookstore at the church for 30 years. She had a complete trust in God's plan for her life and was always looking for ways to serve her Savior and others.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hulon Adair; her grandson, Charles Stephen Ross, Jr.; and a sister, Betty Jean Hunnicutt.

Ann is survived by her daughters, Arlene Wilcher (Talmadge) and Lynn Boyles (Danny); a granddaughter, Allison Thomas (Joe); three great-grandchildren: Madison Thomas, Brady Thomas and Kara Odell (Leon); and a great-great-granddaughter, Emmy Odell.

The family wishes to thank the caregiving staff of the Coliseum Hospital and Macon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or to the Gideons International, Bibb-South Camp, P.O. Box 20493, Macon, GA 31205.

You may share your own special thoughts and memories with the family by visiting

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Ann Garfield Adair





