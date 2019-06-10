Ann Garfield Adair
August 4, 1927 - June 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Ann Adair went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 7, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. John Kinser and Rev. Chip Miller officiating. The family will greet friends in "The Gathering Place" following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or to the Gideons International, Bibb-South Camp, P.O. Box 20493, Macon, GA 31205.
You may share your own special thoughts and memories with the family by visiting www.maconmp.com.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ann Garfield Adair
Published in The Telegraph on June 10, 2019