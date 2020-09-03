Ann Laura McCommon Layson
December 31, 1935 - September 1, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- After a tough long fight with dementia and other recent struggles, Ann gained her wings on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 2:13 p.m. Ann was born on December 31, 1935, in Clinchfield, Georgia.
Preceded in death by her beloved eight brothers and one sister, Ann was the last one of her siblings to pass away.
She is survived by her sweetheart of 47 years, Ronald Ted Layson; daughters, Marian Fraser (Olin), Kathy Brown (Rudy); sons, Barry Pruitt, Steven Pruitt, and Stanley Pruitt; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Layson was adored by her family and will be deeply missed.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, patient care technicians, CNA's, and everyone else at Encompass Healthcare and Heart of Georgia Hospice who contributed to Ann's care during her distressing time.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Layson will be laid to rest in Perry Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Ann Laura McCommon Layson to Encompass Home Health and Hospice 1760 Bass Road, Ste. 202, Macon, Georgia 31210 or Heart of Georgia Hospice for the Hazel Colson Hospice House, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for Ann Laura McCommon Layson