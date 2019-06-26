Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann M. Ness. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Rosary 6:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann M. Ness

December 2, 1924 - June 24, 2019

Roswell, GA- Ann M. Ness, age 94, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Roswell, Georgia at the Manor Assisted Living Home.

Ann was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on December 2, 1924 to the late Alexander and Mary O'Connor Irving. She was the youngest child in the family with an older sister, Mary, and brother, George. Her mom passed away when she was just two years old, and her grandmother then took over the role of mother. Ann graduated from St. Michael's High School in Jersey City, and then proceeded to Fordham University in New York City, where she obtained her degree in education in 1945. Ann also met her future husband that year, Edward W. Ness. She became quite smitten when Edward was commissioned a Navy ensign, and soon they married in 1946.

Ann and Ed were transferred to Georgia in 1969, and then back to New Jersey in 1977. Their final transfer was to Olympia, Washington in 1979. They retired to Warner Robins, Georgia in 1981 and enjoyed a wonderful life there. Ann was a very devoted Catholic her entire life and saw to it that her children had the same exposure to the Catholic faith; all the children attended Catholic schools through high school.

A devout parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church since 1969, she proudly held many offices, including Church Women United, The Ecumenical Council, The Women's Guild, and The Rosary Society. Ann also taught at Sacred Heart School for many years. While she was very active in the church, she once had to describe herself in three words and she chose "cute, cuddly and charismatic." Ann was loved by all who knew her, and the world was greatly impacted by her life.

Sadly, Edward passed away in 2010. Ann is survived by her five children, Robert Ness, Edward "Bud" Ness, Mary Ann Brooks (John), Meg Huckeba Shelton (Keith), and Lawrence "Larry" Ness (Jennifer). She had five grandchildren, John Brooks (Cordelia), Kelly Hermans (Tucker), Sean Huckeba (Julie), Kevin Ness (Rachel) and Lauren Ness. In addition to her husband and parents, Ann was preceded in death by her siblings, George Irving and Mary Irving Fitzgerald.

A Rosary will be said on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home in Warner Robins with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warner Robins. Ann will be laid to rest in a private graveside service for the family at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Ann to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 S. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.

