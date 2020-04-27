Ann M. Wessells
May 10, 1928 - April 25, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Ann M. Wessells, 91, of Forsyth passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, A Celebration of her Life will be deferred to a later date. A private family burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monroe County Fire Department, 507 Montpelier Ave., Forsyth, GA 31029.
Mrs. Wessells was born in Montrose, New York to the late William and Olive Arkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Wessells and a son, Eric T. Wessells. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She loved life, and her kindness, nurture, sense of humor, and love of family will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children, Robert "Bobby" (Linda) Wessells of Juliette, Jim (Johanna) Wessells of Newnan, Beth Tryon of Salt Lake City, Terry (Robin) Wessells of Juliette, Mary W. Wessells of Smarr, Jeff Wessells of Smarr, eleven grandchildren; Tony Wessells, Charity Yawn, Kyle and Chelsea Wessells, Heather and Doug Stephens, Jacob Tryon, Karen, Sam, Hanna and Kate Wessells; four great grandchildren, Matthew, Luke and Stormi Yawn, Brent Wessells and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 27, 2020