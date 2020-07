Ann Marlene SilveyNovember 21, 1955 - June 3, 2020Locust Grove, GA- Ann Marlene Silvey, 64, passed away after an eight year battle with cancer. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Don Collins officiating. The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time.Marlene was born in Griffin, Georgia to the late James and Ann Hamlett. She retired from Sanford Insurance Company in Macon as their Chief Financial Officer. Marlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.She is survived by her husband, Rodney Silvey; children, Jason (Amanda) Eady, Jennifer (Terris) Bunn, and Erica (Scott) McAlley; and five grandchildren.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.