Ann McElrath Stewart
1931 - 2020
January 10, 1931 - November 14, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Ann McElrath Stewart, 89, of Macon died Saturday, November 14, 2020. There will be a private family graveside service with The Reverend John Kinser officiating. Ann was born in Macon, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John McDowell McElrath. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, a past president of Hill and Dale Garden Club and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Ann attended Wesleyan College and Mercer University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
Ann enjoyed many years of playing golf with friends at Idle Hour Golf and Country Club. Working in her yard was her hobby and passion. She dearly loved her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her brother, John McDowell McElrath Jr. She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, John Frederick Stewart; her sons and daughters-in-law, John Steven and Helen Clark Stewart and Clifford McElrath and Sandra Martin Stewart; her grandchildren Walker Steven Stewart (Tori), Elizabeth Stewart McCain (David), Robert Andrew Stewart, Katherine Ann Stewart Rabbe (Jeremy) and Baynard Reid Stewart; and her great-grandchildren, Ella Stewart, Parker McCain, Caroline Stewart, Anna Clark McCain, Holden Rabbe, Charlie Stewart and Lucille Jane Rabbe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or the donor's favorite charity.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 16, 2020.
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Bass Road
1419 Bass Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-841-9433
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Jackson
Friend
