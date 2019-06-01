Ann Mullis Parsons
03/02/1938 - 05/30/2019
Byron, GA-
Ann Mullis Parsons, 81, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. Family will greet friends from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, 3969 Mercer University Drive, with Rev. Missy Blumenthal officiating.
Born in Fort Valley to the late Homer Lee and Nellie Mae Treadwell Schultz, Mrs. Parsons retired from the Pepsi Cola Company after 33 years of employment and was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins.
Survivors include her children, Lee Ann Wilson (Howard) of Fort Valley and Bobby Mullis III (Joy) of Forsyth; grandchildren, Robbie Manly (Christina) of Macon, Jay Manly (Mandy) of Macon, Katie Manly (Ivan) of California, Lee Mullis IV of Forsyth, Chris Blesset of Forsyth, Tommy Wilson of Atlanta, Christine Wilson of Macon, and Jeff Wilson of Warner Robins; great grandchildren, Harrison, Jaxon, and Lincoln; a sister, Billie Patterson (Earl) of Fort Valley; son in law, John Graham of Macon; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her first husband of 45 years, Bobby Mullis Jr., her second husband of ten years, Ray G. Parsons, daughter, Elaine Graham, sister, Jean Joyner, and brother, Wyndell Schultz.
After the service, the family will gather at Ann's residence. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 1, 2019