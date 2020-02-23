Ann Penney
Macon, GA- Alice Ann Brackett Penney was the daughter of the late Hubert Donald Brackett and Alice Rebecca Hanner Brackett of Rutledge, GA. Born in Atlanta in 1935, she moved to Macon at eight years old and grew up on Buford Place. She attended Miller High School and was a member of the SOS sorority. She attended Queens College in Charlotte, NC for two years and attained her BA in Education from Mercer University in 1956. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Ann was an elementary school teacher and she loved her students. Ann and her husband, the late Col. Ralph Stanley Penney, were married for 54 years and had two children, the late Ralph Stanley Penney, Jr. and Rebecca Lynne Penney (Doug Leach) of Macon. They traveled extensively and lived abroad in Europe (Germany) and in Central America (Panama Canal Zone). She and Stan retired to Greenville, SC in 1980 and relocated to Macon in the early 1990s to be closer to family. She remarried in 2014 to the late Jerry Ronald Smith of Milledgeville.
She is survived by her sister, Janet Lynn Brackett Snyder (Ike) of Fishersville, VA, grandchildren Raymond Hill Smith III (Jaime Wilcox Smith) of Sandy Springs, GA., Madison Rebecca Smith Levine (David) of Charlotte, NC and their children Ashton Elizabeth and Cameron David Levine. She adored her grandchildren and the time she spent with them.
Ann went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb 19, 2020, the day before her 85th birthday. She was surrounded by family. Williams Funeral Home and Crematory in Milledgeville has charge of the arrangements. Burial will be private in Rutledge, GA.
View the online memorial for Ann Penney
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2020