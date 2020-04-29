Ann Picard Jones
November 21, 1937 - April 27, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Ann Picard Jones, 82, of Warner Robins, Georgia passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Born in New Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Picard and Rita Marie Collette Picard and her bonus mother, Flora VanderZicht Picard. She was a retired office manager with Prudential Insurance Company and was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was involved in United Methodist Women and the Emmaus ministries.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Doris Lindbergh, Gus VanderZicht, Eugene Picard, Sidney VanderZicht.
She is survived by her husband, James Newton Jones, daughter, April Joseph(Michael Sr.) Grandchildren, Michael and Daniel Joseph, Siblings, Ruth Rockcastle(John) and Paul Picard(Mary).
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Macon has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ann Picard Jones
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2020