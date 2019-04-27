Ann Thompson Ford
October 21, 1945 - April 25, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Surrounded by her loving family, 73 year old Ann Ford entered into rest early on Thursday morning, April 25, 2019.
Ann was born to the late Ray Thompson and Eleanor Bozeman Thompson on October 21, 1945, in Macon, Georgia. She worked in Civil Service as a procurement specialist for 34 years until her retirement. Her family was her pride and joy and she loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. Ann dedicated her life to raising her children and grandchildren and she loved her family dearly. Ann will forever be missed by all who knew her.
Her memory will be treasured by her loving husband, Alvin Ford; children, Eleanor Savage and her partner, Josina Manu; Chuck Hodges and his wife, Angie Hodges, Sean Christopher Hodges and his wife, Sherry Hodges; grandchildren, Sean Hodges, Lyndon Hodges, Kaleigh Perry and her husband, Tyler Perry, Ryan Hodges, Ashleigh Hodges; and great grandchildren, Cason Perry and Brayton Perry.
Visitation with the Ford family will be on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 27, 2019