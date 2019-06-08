Ann W. Kent
May 9, 1937 - June 6, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Ann W. Kent joined her beloved husband of 62 years, James Madison Kent, Jr. in Heaven on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was 82.
Born in Gibson, Georgia on May 9, 1937, Ann was the daughter of the late David and Eva Neal Womack. She enjoyed a career as a military wife and loved traveling all over with James. When he retired from the Air Force in Warner Robins, Ann went to work at K-Mart for a number of years where she retired as a supervisor. She was a longtime faithful member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church and the Donnie Black Sunday School class.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Womack.
Ann is survived by her extended family members, Frankie Neal Porter, Dianne Rabun (Glenn), Hilda McCoy, and Neal Dye (Beth), all of Gibson, Georgia; and dear friends, Betty McKinney (Ed) of Warner Robins and Sue Calleo.
Ann will be laid to rest next to James with a graveside funeral service in Magnolia Park Cemetery on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Ann W. Kent to Heart of Georgia DDM, 238 Hatcher Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Ann W. Kent to Heart of Georgia DDM, 238 Hatcher Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on June 8, 2019