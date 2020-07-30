1/1
Anna Belle Corley Stallings
1929 - 2020
January 6, 1929 - July 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Mrs. Anna Belle Corley Stallings passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 91.
Belle was born to parents Jesse Anderson and Mattie Corley on January 6, 1929 in Monroe County GA. She had 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Belle married Paul Stallings and the couple had 2 children. She was a homemaker and avid baker.
Belle is survived by her 2 daughters, Paula (Sonny) Harris, Pam (Charles) Bohannon, 6 grandchildren Jason (Heather) Francis, Daniel (Kim) Francis, Paul (Abbie) Francis, Connor McPherson, Mickey (Kaleigh) Bohannon, Kimberly Bohannon, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Monroe County Memorial Chapel
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
