Anna Grace Hiers Tucker
May 3, 1927 - March 23, 2019
Monticello, Georgia- Anna Grace Hiers Tucker, age 91, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Tucker Simmons (Keith) of Suwanee, Hugh Coleman "Buddy" Tucker, III (Wanda) of Monticello, Thomas Ridley Tucker (Julie) of Monticello, and Mary Grace Simcic (Vilim) of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Rachel Simmons Blide, Lauren Elizabeth Simmons, Amy Victoria Simmons, Hugh Coleman "Cole" Tucker, IV Corbett Lamar Tucker, Carrie Tucker Phillips, Karolina Grace Simcic, and Gabriella Maria Simcic; great grandchildren, Hampton Lee Tucker and Luke Bennett Tucker; step-grandchildren, Tabitha Gail Spurling and Tamara Grace Jernigan; and step-great grandchildren, Hunter Levi Spurling, Alexis Taylor Spurling, and William Daniel Jernigan.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Monticello First United Methodist Church 651 College Street, Monticello, Georgia 31064. Interment will be held at 2:30 P.M., March 30, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church 516 Railroad Street, Shady Dale, Georgia 31085.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Monticello First United Methodist Church, Monticello, Georgia.
Jordan Funeral Home, Inc.
Monticello, Georgia
www.jordanfuneralhomemonticello.com
Jordan Funeral Home
264 Hillsboro Street
Monticello, GA 31064
(706) 468-6303
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019