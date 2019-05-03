Anna Jewel Robinson Lovorn
June 13, 1932 - April 30, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Anna Jewel Robinson Lovorn, 86, passed away on 30th, April 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place immediately following the funeral at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Anna was born in Unadilla, Georgia, to the late Judge Harrison Robinson and Minnie Kitchens Robinson Peacock. She grew up in Browndale Community, Pulaski County. The family moved to Warner Robins, Georgia in December of 1945. Anna worked at Robins Air Force Base for twenty-seven years and four months. She retired in 1978 and later started doing charity work. Anna loved sewing and helping people. In December 2008, she helped to start Appalachian Ministries (helping the less privileged people of Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Tennessee) through the Rehoboth Baptist Association. She was a member of Centerville Baptist Church and a charter member of Friendship Baptist Church. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Zachary T. Lovorn, her sister, Dorothy Robinson Tyson, and great nephew, Robbie Wedincamp.
Left to cherish the memories they shared with Ms. Anna are; eight nieces and nephews, Glenda Tyson, Susan Wedincamp, Glen Tyson, Jan Powers Fort, Jack Powers Jr., Richard Powers, Leigh –Taylor Powers Boan, and Ruth Anna Lovorn Moats; many great-nieces and nephews; several great-great nieces and nephews; her extended family, Bea Sheriff and Pauline Sheriff Thomas of Easley, South Carolina, and Sam and Ramona Thomas Gravely of Sunset, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Appalachian Ministries, c/o Rehoboth Baptist Association, 744 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2019