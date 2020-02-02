Anne Bledsoe Pinnell
Vienna, GA- Anne Bledsoe Pinnell, 91, died Thursday in Atlanta.
She was born November 16, 1928 in Eastman to the late Joseph Emmett and Margaret Louisa Bryan Bledsoe. She graduated from Eastman High School and Andrew College in Cuthbert. She started her working career with Stuckey's, but most of her working years, were spent at Eastman Cotton Mills. (Reeves Brothers Cotton Mill) When Reeves Brothers closed, she worked at Lithonia Lighting in Cochran until she retired. After spending most of her life in Eastman, she moved to Vienna in 2006 to be near her daughter. She was an active member of Eastman United Methodist Church and also Vienna United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.
Survivors: daughter, Donna Davis (Jeff) of Vienna; sister, Gwendolyn Bledsoe Henderson of Decatur; grandchildren, Eddie Davis (Nicole) of Grayson, Jonathon Wright (Lonna) of Milan, Mandy Blalock (Will) of Colbert and Casie Davis of Atlanta; great grandchildren, Ayden Davis, Emmalyn Wright, Davis Blalock and Sarah Wright
Her husband, William O. Pinnell, Jr., daughter, Paula Pinnell Wright and sister, Juanita Bledsoe Jarrard preceded her in death.
Funeral services were held at 11 AM Saturday in Vienna United Methodist Church with interment at Orphans Cemetery in Eastman.
Memorials may be made to Vienna UMC building fund 205 North Sixth Street, Vienna, Georgia 31092.
Register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home, Vienna has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Anne Bledsoe Pinnell
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020