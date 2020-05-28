Anne Epps StroudSeptember 30, 1924 - May 24, 2020Atlanta, GA- Anne Epps Stroud, 95, formerly of Macon, GA, passed Sunday, May 24 at her daughter's home in Atlanta, GA. Anne was born in Macon, GA, to the late Professor T.R. Epps and Annie Epps. She was the third of six children. Anne attended Spelman College and Georgia State College. She received a B.A. in education from Georgia State College, as well as an M.A. in education from Atlanta University. Anne taught school for 39 years. She was a past member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, the Macon chapter of The Links, Inc., the Georgia Association of Educators, and a lifetime member of Tremont Temple Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Stroud; sons, Bernard Stroud and David Battle; parents, and five siblings. Anne is survived by her daughter, Shirley Robins of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, Tiffany Battle, Brandon (Amy) Robins, and Christopher Robins; great-granddaughter, Olivia Robins; and a host of nieces and nephews. Surviving in-laws include Helen Epps, Mary Stroud, Gwendolyn Booker and Vernetha Bryant of Macon, GA; Lawrence Stroud of Pleasantville, NJ; and Elise White of Washington, DC.Graveside services are at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Monday, June 1, 2020. Pastor Marshall Mabrey III officiating. Viewing of the body will be held at the graveside from 11:00-11:30 AM. Services will follow at 11:30 AM. Family members are requesting that all guests wear masks and practice social distancing.