Anne Gaidis Riley
1944 - 2020
April 15, 1944 - July 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Anne Gaidis Riley, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 13, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Martin, Rev. Creede Hinshaw and Rev. Nita Crump officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Macon Outreach at Mulberry, 267 First St., Macon GA 31201.
Anne was born in Montgomery, AL to the late Joseph Albert Gaidis and Lucy Boggs Gaidis. She was retired from Robins Air Force Base after thirty-five years of service. Anne was a member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, the Daltrey Sunday School Class, and the Ester Circle and was a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy and was a member of the ESA Sorority. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, William Paul Riley of Macon, daughter; Christy Riley (Brandon) West of Macon, son; Robert Andrew (Chasity) Riley of Macon, grandchildren; William Browning West, Austin Riley West and Hunter Andrew Riley, sister; Annette Baisden of Pensacola, FL and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
JUL
16
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You and your family are in my prayers.
Belinda Bostic
