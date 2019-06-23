Anne Hartness Colquitt
March 16, 1925 - June 15, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Anne Colquitt, 94, passed quietly at home with her children on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Miami, Florida, Anne was the daughter of the late John William Hartness and Janie McDonald Hartness. In 1989, she made Warner Robins her permanent home.
She was known for her green thumb and for her love of gardening and was a member of the Garden Club for many years. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Nothing, however, made Anne happier than spending time with her beloved family.
In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene A. Colquitt; sisters, Jeanette Cosper, and Dorothy Montgomery.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Donald Colquitt, Jane Berger (John), and Suzanne Neidlinger (Eric), all of Byron; grandchildren, Kate Macioce (Mark), Michael Berger, Clay Colquitt (Tonya) Amy Colquitt; eight great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home followed by a graveside service held at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Macon.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mrs. Colquitt to Kindred Hospice at 319 Margie Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 23, 2019