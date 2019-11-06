Anne Jane Plaugher Hobby
April 27, 1934 - November 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Anne Jane Plaugher Hobby went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, November 4, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Rev. John Kinser and Rev. Chip Miller officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Anne Hobby to First Presbyterian Church Women of the Church, 682 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201 or to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210.
Anne was born in Coalinga, California to the late Eli Plaugher and Anna Wilson Plaugher on April 27, 1934. She married the late James Glenn Hobby, Jr on February 5, 1955 and were happily married for 56 years. The couple moved to Georgia two years later to raise their family. Anne was an active and dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church, Macon. She was a member for over fifty years. She served her church by faithfully visiting the shut – ins and delivering roses from her personal garden. Anne was an honorary life member of Women in the Church where she established a cooking ministry to serve the families in times of need. Anne was young at heart, kind in spirit and was filled with wisdom and wit. She loved everyone she met.
Anne is survived by her children; Marilyn (Robert) Stamps of Macon, Georgia, James "Jim" Glenn Hobby, III of Milledgeville, Georgia, Julie (Steve) Strange of Macon, Georgia, Elizabeth Hobby of Landstuhl, Germany; Grandchildren Scott (Maggie) Stamps of Charleston, South Carolina, Bryant (Amanda) Stamps of Athens, Georgia, Luke (Lindsay) Knight of Birmingham, Alabama, Andy Knight of Truckee, California, Anne Jane Strange of Macon, Georgia, Jessica Hobby Helms of Milledgeville, Georgia, Jamie Hobby Smith of Milledgeville, Georgia; Thirteen great grandchildren; a brother, Walter (Aleece) Plaugher of Rio Vista, California; sister in laws, Ida (Ronnie) Cone, Elaine Arias, Janet Hobby, Jean Plaugher, Vicky Plaugher; and many nieces and nephews
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2019