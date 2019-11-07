Anne Jane Plaugher Hobby (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Obituary
Anne Jane Plaugher Hobby
April 27, 1934 - November 4, 2019
Macon , GA- Anne Jane Plaugher Hobby went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, November 4, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Rev. John Kinser and Rev. Chip Miller officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Anne Hobby to First Presbyterian Church Women of the Church, 682 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201 or to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
