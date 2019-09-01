Anne Louise Brennaman
February 28, 1957 - August 24, 2019
Macon, GA- Anne Louise Brennaman passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Services and burial will be private.
Anne, the daughter of the late Sam Hammond and Vivian Brannon Hammond was born February 28, 1957, in Miami, Florida. She retired from GEICO as a claims examiner.
Survivors include her husband, Clay Brennaman of Macon; sons, Chris Brennaman (Tiffany) of Tucker and David Brennaman (Heather) of Marietta; grandsons, Erik Brennaman and Alex Brennaman.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 1, 2019