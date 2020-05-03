Anne McCollum
Milledgeville, GA- Anne George Wheat McCollum, Milledgeville, GA passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Hardwick, Georgia to William H. George and Annie Laurie Hawkins George, Anne graduated from Midway High School. After earning a Georgia Dental Hygienist License in 1959, she worked in the dental profession for thirty years.
Anne was an active member of Vineville Baptist Church and loved leading the American Legion Unit 3 Auxiliary as the organization's president. Anne's true joy came from her favorite hobby – ballroom dancing. When Anne hit the dance floor, she was ageless and vibrant. She was undeniably the star of the show any time the music played.
She is survived by one son, Ken (Cheryl) of Columbia, South Carolina; the late Larry (Faye) Wheat of Milledgeville, Georgia. Four grand-daughters, Kathleen (Keith) Crownover of Clemson, South Carolina; Kimberly Wheat of Charleston, South Carolina; Leslie (Dave) Wheat Roberts, Columbia, South Carolina and Lori Wheat, Manhattan, New York. Anne has two sisters, Carrie Cox of Milledgeville, Georgia and the late Marie Horton of Milledgeville, Georgia. Anne was predeceased by a brother, Alec George of Milledgeville, Georgia. She also leaves behind Eleanor Martin, her cousin, best friend, and occasional "partner in crime". Anne is additionally survived by four great grand-children, Will Wheat Kirk, Columbia, South Carolina and Kara, Tyler, and Chloe Crownover of Clemson, South Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews. While her family will miss her effervescent presence, cheeky sense of humor, and youthful glow, they are all happy to know she has now reunited with her favorite dance partner, her beloved Bill. Strike up the band, Bill has been waiting a long time to get back on that dancefloor with Anne. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice.
A Graveside Service for will be conducted Monday at 2 O'clock in Macon Memorial Park and streamed through our website.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.