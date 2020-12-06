1/1
Anne Wilcoxon Penn
1926 - 2020
Macon, Georgia - Anne Wilcoxon Penn, 94, of Macon, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Daughter of the late Hubert and Sara Wright Wilcoxon, Mrs. Penn was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church. Mrs. Penn was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William Julius Penn, Jr.; son, John Penn; and sisters, Margaret McBrearty and Elaine Snowden.
Mrs. Penn is survived by her children, William J. Penn, III of Juliette, Georgia; Walter David Penn (Virginia) of Atlanta, Georgia; Ronald Wright Penn of Macon, Georgia; Donald Turpin Penn (Donna) of Moore, Oklahoma, Anne Hand (Steve) of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Virginia "Ginger" Penn of Perry, Georgia; Thomas Gerald Penn of Macon; James Honea Penn (Carol) of Fredericksburg, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren with 2 on the way; cousin, Sara Paravis of Roberta, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Shirley Hagins for her compassionate care of Mrs. Penn.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
The best woman I have ever met!! I love you Mamama! Thank you for everything!
Katie & Derek Thomas
Family
