Anne Wilcoxon Penn
April 22, 1926 - December 2, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Anne Wilcoxon Penn, 94, of Macon, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Daughter of the late Hubert and Sara Wright Wilcoxon, Mrs. Penn was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church. Mrs. Penn was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William Julius Penn, Jr.; son, John Penn; and sisters, Margaret McBrearty and Elaine Snowden.
Mrs. Penn is survived by her children, William J. Penn, III of Juliette, Georgia; Walter David Penn (Virginia) of Atlanta, Georgia; Ronald Wright Penn of Macon, Georgia; Donald Turpin Penn (Donna) of Moore, Oklahoma, Anne Hand (Steve) of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Virginia "Ginger" Penn of Perry, Georgia; Thomas Gerald Penn of Macon; James Honea Penn (Carol) of Fredericksburg, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren with 2 on the way; cousin, Sara Paravis of Roberta, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Shirley Hagins for her compassionate care of Mrs. Penn.
