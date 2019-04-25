Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Windler Coe Inman. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Memorial service 2:00 PM All Saints Episcopal Church Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Windler Coe Inman

July 24, 1933 - April 23, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- As a young woman married to Jonathan Sheldon Coe, she lost the love of her life almost before it began. Anne Inman, the Navy widow, served as both a mother and father to three young children. Blessed with a fourth child from a brief marriage to Frank Inman, Anne continued to nurture her love of Faith and Family.

As her children grew and moved away, Anne chose to leave her home of 40+ years in Jacksonville, Florida and move to Warner Robins and remain near the ever-growing family. There, she quickly immersed herself in a new life, a newfound spiritual home at All Saints Episcopal Church, and rekindled her love of theatre with the Warner Robins Little Theatre Group.

A wanderlust sent her on many travels, be it with friends or family, to Europe, Australia, and throughout the United States; including a family train journey to New Orleans, and baseball trips to Wrigley Field and the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Margaret Anne Windler was born July 24, 1933, in Hampton, Virginia to the late Ray Windler and Esther H. Richardson. She is survived by her brother Milton Windler and his wife Betty. Anne also leaves her four children and their spouses: Jonny Coe and his wife Bitsy Pitts, Beth Wood and her husband Ernie, Dana Coe and his wife Johanna, and Milton Inman. In addition, there are ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with whom she shared her time, love, and wisdom.

Anne died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, quietly at home. A Memorial Service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Warner Robins on Saturday, April 27 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please donate generously to Episcopal Relief and Development Gifts for Life, P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield, VA 22116-7058 or All Saints Episcopal Church, Warner Robins.

McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of handling these arrangements.





