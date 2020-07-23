Annese Evans Buchanan Houston
October 5, 1938 - July 21, 2020
Gray, GA- Annese Evans Buchanan Houston, 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Rev. Richard Jones officiating. The family will greet friends from Noon until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Faith Family Worship Center, 2076 Tucker Road, Macon GA 31220.
Annese was born in Laurens County to the late B.R. Evans and Eunice Pierce Evans. She was preceded in death by her husbands; Roy Lee Buchanan and Curtis J. Houston, son-in-law, Ross Cardwell, sister and brother-in-law, Bertie and Roland Haddock. Annese was retired from Office of Personnel Management and was a member of Living Faith Family Worship Center. She was a devoted and loving mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters; Denese Cardwell of Jones County, Patricia (Phil) Bush of Senoia, granddaughters; Kayla Bush (John) Shropshire of Beaufort, SC and Carrie Bush of Senoia.
