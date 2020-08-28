1/1
Annette Burnett Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette Burnett Harris
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Annette Burnett Harris will be held 10 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pastor David Stanley will officiate. Mrs. Harris, 79, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, John Harris, Jr.; two children, Debra (Thomas, Sr.) Holloway, John M. Harris, III; two sisters, Judy Jackson, Beverly (William, Jr.) Huston; two brothers, Ronnie (Levon) Burnett, Dessie (Ramona) Burnett; four grandchidren, Thomas Holloway, Jr., Jacquavis Holloway, Johnesha Harris, Jennifer Harris; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2 to 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Annette Burnett Harris


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jones Brothers Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Doris Mallory
Friend
August 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Franklim Burnett
Family
August 27, 2020
Rest in god love
Frankin Burnett
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved