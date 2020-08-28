Annette Burnett HarrisMacon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Annette Burnett Harris will be held 10 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pastor David Stanley will officiate. Mrs. Harris, 79, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.Survivors include her husband, John Harris, Jr.; two children, Debra (Thomas, Sr.) Holloway, John M. Harris, III; two sisters, Judy Jackson, Beverly (William, Jr.) Huston; two brothers, Ronnie (Levon) Burnett, Dessie (Ramona) Burnett; four grandchidren, Thomas Holloway, Jr., Jacquavis Holloway, Johnesha Harris, Jennifer Harris; and a host of other relatives and friends.Public visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2 to 3 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.