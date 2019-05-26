Annette Grace Rice
June 29, 1943 - May 22,2019
Lecanto, FL- Annette Grace Rice, 75 of Crystal River, FL, formerly of Juliette, GA, has gone to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ May 22, 2019 on a beautiful morning surrounded by loved ones. She was a loving Mother, faithful caring wife and friend to all. Believing in unconditional love. She lived her life by the word of God, taking care of her husband and her family. Her home always glowed with her touch. She is survived by her loving husband Al Rice of Crystal River, sons Vincent Damaio of Boston, MA, and Kevin Rice of Citrus Springs, FL, sister and brother-in-law Doris and Kenny Rossiter of Wesley Chapel, FL, sister in-law Denise Gutowski and husband Mike of New Port Richey, FL, special friends Fred and Barbara Standard of Crystal River, FL, cousins, nieces, nephews and a lifetime of friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Rose and her father Norbert Bolton, grandson Taylor Damaio of Nashua, NH, and two brothers Sonny and Michael Bolton. A celebration of life service will be arranged at the convenience of the family. Cremation care is under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in The Telegraph on May 26, 2019